Michigan woman facing multiple felony charges after Hernando police chase

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is in DeSoto County Jail after she allegedly hit a patrol car while leading police on a chase, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
A DCSD spokesperson says 44-year-old Stacey Guiltner from Michigan was driving a stolen vehicle when deputies attempted to stop her in the Hernando Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
While trying to avoid deputies, she hit a patrol car, an unmarked vehicle, a passenger van and a vehicle at the gas station nearby.
DCSD says deputies then followed Guiltner down McIngvale Road to Green Road where the car ran off the road.
Guiltner is facing several felony charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement, felony fleeing and auto theft.
According to DCSD, no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.