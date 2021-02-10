Mid-South utility, road crews prepare for winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews in all three Mid-South states are gearing up for wintry weather.
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for this weather event for days.
Video posted online shows crews loading salt into trucks preparing to brine the roads.
“The river bridges, 385, our passovers, any kid of elevated surfaces,” said TDOT Spokesperson Nichole Lawrence.
Lawrence says Memphis and Shelby County have been experiencing rain, so crews will have to be more strategic.
“With that, we have to treat that a little bit differently,” said Lawrence. “We have to maybe try to get in-between the rain so that the salt/brine mixture doesn’t get washed off because if it rains heavy enough it can get washed off.”
In Mississippi, The department of transportation crews also spent much of the day pre-treating roads and highways and will continue into the night, and in Arkansas, transportation officials say they’ll be using a beet juice mixture in addition to the salt and brine on the roads.
“That beet juice lowers the freezing temperature so that it’s a little harder for the ice to form which is good for us,” said ArDOT spokesperson Dave Parker.
With the threat of wintry weather comes the potential for power outages.
Memphis Light Gas and Water Spokesperson Gale Carson Jones says they have crews on standby throughout the night.
“Depending on the level of damage we have, we might have to send out tree trimming crews, we may have to send out electric distribution line crews, we also have underground crews and then we have substation crews,” she said.
Weather experts are advising the Mid-South could see 1/4 inch of ice.
“Typically, we start seeing outages when we have an accumulation of 1/2 inch or more on our lines or on the trees,” said Jones.
It’s not just utility and transportation crews preparing for the storm, the City of Memphis announced Wednesday that a warming center would be opening at the Hollywood Community Center beginning at 7 p.m. until further notice.
Shelby County Schools has also moved up its meal distribution to Wednesday in preparation for winter weather, and the Memphis International Airport has 44 vehicles dedicated to snow and ice removal, and more than 75 airfield maintenance crews are on hand to help with winter weather operations.
TDOT officials advise staying off the roads if possible.
“If it’s one of those worst-case scenarios and you don’t have to be out, please stay home and let us get the roads clear for you,” said Lawrence.
MLGW shared several tips to keep you safe during this weather event: https://www.mlgw.com/residential/wintertips
To report an outage, call MLGW’s Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.
