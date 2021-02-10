Mid-Southerners stocking up ahead of winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in the Mid-South are stocking up for the storm headed their way.
Over at Roy Good Hardware, they were down to their last few bags of rock salt early Wednesday afternoon.
Customers purchasing the ice melt said they don’t want to slip on any ice come Thursday morning and Kroger has also seen people are stocking up since Tuesday.
“So yesterday we had a number of customers come through our stores and purchase things they need, different items like milk, bread, eggs, ground beef actually,” said Teresa Dickerson, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager.
Dickerson says their shelves were restocked Wednesday morning and says they ordered extra shipments ahead of time knowing people might want to stock up.
“Fully prepared, we actually had a special load of milk come in last night just to make sure our stores in the Shelby County is prepared for this,” said Dickerson.
And, food isn’t the only thing people are buying.
“We’re running very low on rock salt. We had about 50 bags when we started this morning at 7:45 and I’m down to about 4-5 bags now,” said Charles Nabors, manager at Roy Good Hardware.
Nabors says several customers are also purchasing space heaters.
Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department says they don’t recommend people use space heaters because of the potential fire dangers.
“Make sure that they are at least three feet and that’s a minimum of three feet away from anything that can burn any combustible materials, you never want to leave them on and unattended,” said Cooke.
Cooke also says it’s very important to have a working smoke alarm, if you need one you can call your local fire station and they will provide one for you.
