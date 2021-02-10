5 more Shelby County businesses closed for violating health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday five more businesses closed for violating COVID-19 restrictions outlined in Health Directive No. 17.
According to the health department, inspections occurred Friday, Feb. 5. The following businesses were closed for 14 days as a result.
- Soulz Cafe & House of Soul, 549 S. Parkway E.
- EL 7 Mares Bar & Grill, 3681 Jackson Ave.
- Blue Nile Hookah & Vapor, 4205 Hacks Cross Rd.
- Agavos Cocina Club, 2924 Walnut Grove Rd.
- Hadley’s Pub, 2779 Whitten Rd.
An SCHD spokesperson says each business had multiple documented violations.
So far 32 businesses have been been forced to close since late last year because of COVID-19 violations. One club, In Love Memphis, has closed twice.
The businesses can petition to reopen after submitting compliance plans.
