5 more Shelby County businesses closed for violating health directive
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday five more businesses closed for violating COVID-19 restrictions outlined in Health Directive No. 17.

According to the health department, inspections occurred Friday, Feb. 5. The following businesses were closed for 14 days as a result.

  • Soulz Cafe & House of Soul, 549 S. Parkway E.
  • EL 7 Mares Bar & Grill, 3681 Jackson Ave.
  • Blue Nile Hookah & Vapor, 4205 Hacks Cross Rd.
  • Agavos Cocina Club, 2924 Walnut Grove Rd.
  • Hadley’s Pub, 2779 Whitten Rd.

An SCHD spokesperson says each business had multiple documented violations.

So far 32 businesses have been been forced to close since late last year because of COVID-19 violations. One club, In Love Memphis, has closed twice.

The businesses can petition to reopen after submitting compliance plans.

