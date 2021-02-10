SCS: Virtual instruction will continue during winter weather; changes made to meal distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says classes will still be held virtually even if the weather turns bad on Thursday.
But if you lose power or internet service at your house, students will not be penalized and they will have the chance to do assignments offline.
The district is changing this week’s meal distribution plan for families that pick up breakfast and lunch for children.
Instead of distributing meals on Thursdays, food will be available for pickup Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon, and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
