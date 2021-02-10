Several Arkansas schools move to virtual learning due to winter weather

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Several schools across Arkansas are moving to virtual learning today due to inclement weather.
Both Blytheville and Trumann school districts said all classes will be held online today because of the weather.
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will move to its remote work plan. This means on-campus classes are online and only essential personnel will report to campus.
Tonight’s basketball game has been postponed until Friday.
Some areas of the campus, like dining halls, will remain open.
The university added plans for tomorrow will be made later this afternoon.
