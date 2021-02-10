Shelby County firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department has announced the death of one of its own.
Lieutenant Terry Watts, 51, died early Wednesday morning from complications of COVID-19.
Fire Chief Alvin Benson shared the news on the department’s Facebook page.
“Terry will be so fondly remembered and our collective thoughts are steadfastly with his spouse, four children and all of the members of his family,” writes Benson.
Watts joined the Shelby County Fire Department in fall 2006 after previously serving at the fire department in Jackson, Tennessee.
“Terry made his mark right away and was loved by all of us,” writes Benson. “Known to be incredibly compassionate to everyone he met, he taught others how to smile, how to laugh, how to endure -- he taught us how to learn.”
