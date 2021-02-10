Teens arrested for carjacking, firing shot at SCSO detective

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle, evading arrest and firing shots at a detective with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 27.
According to an affidavit detailing the arrests, 18-year-old Edward Spencer, 19-year-old David Elion and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody after an SCSO detective saw them with a Dodge Charger that had reportedly been stolen at gunpoint just an hour and a half prior.
The detectives said there were at least five males in the area of the Charger and a Jeep that was also reported stolen.
When two detectives approached the teens with blue lights, the Charger took off and the Jeep was stuck on a curb. One of the detectives continued after the teens in the Charger which wrecked near Elder Road.
Four suspects ran from the vehicle and at least three of them were armed with guns, according to the affidavit.
Elion then reportedly fired two shots at the detective.
He was brought into custody after detectives conducted a search warrant on one of the suspect’s phone.
Elion is charged with criminal attempt felony, first-degree attempted murder, employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest.
SCSO says Spencer was arrested for warrants issued by the Memphis Police Department for carjacking and employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
The juvenile was also arrested for outstanding warrants for evading arrest, reckless endangerment and failure to stop.
