Tennessee US senators call second impeachment trial ‘unconstitutional’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (GRAY) - Tennessee’s senators are sitting in on the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
We’re hearing from Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn about their votes saying the process is unconstitutional.
Well, Tuesday night both Hagerty and Blackburn voted against holding this trial along with 42 of their Republican colleagues. But they were in the minority on that vote; the trial is now underway.
Blackburn says the “trial is being staged for partisan political purposes” and that “Congressional Democrats are opening up a Pandora’s box and wasting tax dollars and legislative time in the process.”
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the six Republicans separating from his party previously voted to throw out the trial on constitutional grounds. But Cassidy now says the House Democratic managers had a much stronger argument on day one of the trials which lead him to believe this process is constitutional.
“They made a compelling argument,” said Cassidy. “President Trump’s team were disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand.”
With House managers beginning their arguments Wednesday, Hagerty says he cannot imagine hearing anything in this process that will convince him it is constitutional or appropriate. Hagerty, a Trump ally, says the Senate should not be used in this manner.
“To me it’s clear. The remedy called for is removal,” said Hagerty. “That’s not possible in this case. The president is no longer the sitting president. The Chief Justice isn’t presiding. We shouldn’t be undertaking this effort at all. This is a purely political effort at this point.
Again, 56 senators from both sides of the aisle agreed this process is appropriate and constitutional. Both legal teams are allotted 16 hours to present their case spread over four days, then senators get a chance to ask questions.
Hagerty did not say whether he will ask a question.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.