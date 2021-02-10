Thursday vaccine appointments in Shelby County postponed a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is rescheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday because of the threat of an ice storm.
Vaccine sites at the Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church, Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center and CSFP Warehouse are now closed Thursday.
All appointments for Feb. 11 are now rescheduled for the same time Thursday, Feb. 18. Emails will be sent to those who are affected, and no action is needed by anyone impacted.
The Shelby County Health Department will make decisions about vaccine operations on a day-to-day basis during the inclement weather. A decision on Friday’s appointments will be made Thursday afternoon.
