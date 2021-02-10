Tiger basketball activities paused because of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Wednesday men’s basketball activities are paused until further notice because of positive COVID-19 cases among the team.
Contact tracing is ongoing within the program. As a result, the American Athletic Conference has postponed Thursday’s game against Cincinnati.
“While we’re disappointed to not be playing, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Penny Hardaway, Tigers head coach. “We look forward to getting back into action when it is determined to be safe.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.