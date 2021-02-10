Tiger basketball activities paused because of COVID-19

Tiger basketball activities paused because of COVID-19
Memphis Tigers men's basketball activities are on hold because of COVID-19. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 4:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Wednesday men’s basketball activities are paused until further notice because of positive COVID-19 cases among the team.

Contact tracing is ongoing within the program. As a result, the American Athletic Conference has postponed Thursday’s game against Cincinnati.

“While we’re disappointed to not be playing, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Penny Hardaway, Tigers head coach. “We look forward to getting back into action when it is determined to be safe.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.