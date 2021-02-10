Tipton County COVID-19 vaccine, testing site closed Thursday for weather

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Threats of an ice storm are interfering with the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations in west Tennessee.
Covington Mayor Justin Hanson tweeted Wednesday TDH informed Tipton County officials there will be no testing and vaccinations there Thursday because of impending inclement weather.
Hanson writes anyone scheduled for a vaccine Thursday will be contacted about rescheduling.
An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for several counties in the Mid-South until Thursday, and a Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
We’re checking with health officials in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas to see if more closures are possible.
This story will be updated.
