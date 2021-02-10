TRAFFIC ALERT: Black ice blamed for multiple wrecks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County emergency crews stayed busy Wednesday morning as they responded to multiple reports of vehicles sliding off the road.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, reported the first crash at 2:32 a.m. on Interstate 555 between Bay and Trumann. An 18-wheeler reportedly jackknifed, blocking one lane.
Less than 15 minutes later he reported a car in the ditch on Highway 463 south of Bay near the Poinsett County line.
Just before 3 a.m. Presley notified Region 8 News another 18-wheeler had slid into the ditch near the county line on I-555.
Other crashes reported Wednesday:
- 2:58 a.m. County Road 826 and Highway 69, south of Lunsford: One car crash
- 4:36 a.m. 500-block of Drew Street in Monette: Truck in the ditch
- 5:06 a.m. 6000-block of C.W. Post Road: Two vehicle crash. Presley reports patches of ice in the area.
- 5:15 a.m. I-555 and Commerce Drive: Two car crash
- 5:20 a.m. East Highland & Quality Way: Several vehicles in the ditch, including two cars and a semi
- 5:30 a.m. 600-block of Highway 139 North: Overturned car, power pole broken with lines down.
- 5:39 a.m. 5800-block of C.W. Post Road: Five vehicles off the roadway. Sand trucks dispatched.
- 5:41 a.m. 200-block of County Road 604: Overturned pickup truck.
- 5:52 a.m. East Highland near Quality Way: Head-on collision with injuries. Presley said this area is “VERY SLICK.”
- 5:56 a.m. I-555 near Poinsett Co. line: “Very serious crash” involving a semi-truck and a car.
- 6:13 a.m. East Highland Drive: The road from MLK/Commerce to Quality Way is blocked due to several wrecks.
- 6:20 a.m. I-555 near Poinsett Co. line: Firetruck in the ditch. “This area is very slick with several wrecks,” Presley said. “Please, stay clear of this area if at all possible.”
- 6:26 a.m. County Road 912 and Barnhill Road: Car vs. power pole.
