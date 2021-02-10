UofM closed Thursday, all on-campus events canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will be closed Thursday as the Mid-South is expected to see some severe winter weather.
All UofM Shelby County locations and the Lambuth Campus in Jackson will be closed and all on-campus activities and events are canceled.
The university says remote work and classes will continue.
If possible, classes typically scheduled on campus could take place remotely.
Click the link for the list of school closings, delays and virtual changes: https://wmcactionnews5.com/weather/closings/.
