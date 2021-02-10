US Attorney Mike Dunavant announces resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mike Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced his resignation Wednesday effective later this month.
Dunavant has served the office for more than three years after being appointed by then-President Donald Trump. He was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in Sept. 21, 2017.
“Nearly three and a half years ago I was provided the professional honor of a lifetime,” said Dunavant. “To be able to serve the district where I was born, raised and educated, and for which I have tremendous love and respect, was a remarkable experience. I am tremendously grateful to President Trump, Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, and Congressman David Kustoff for placing their trust in me. I am confident that the extraordinary professionals of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will remain tirelessly devoted to the unwavering cause of justice on behalf of the citizens of West Tennessee and our great nation.”
Earlier this week, the Justice Department asked Trump-era appointees to resign from their posts as is customary when a new administration enters the White House. The U.S. attorney overseeing the federal tax prove involving President Joe Biden’s son, however, will remain in place.
“I am proud of the consequential work we have accomplished in the Trump administration, including achieving justice for victims, consequences for criminals, support for law enforcement, resources for communities, protection of the U.S. Treasury, better public safety results for citizens, and respect for the rule of law,” said Dunavant. “I am also exceedingly proud to have worked alongside the brave and dedicated men and women of law enforcement as they have selflessly served and sacrificed to make our communities safer. As I step away from this esteemed post, I remain committed to being actively engaged in serving our state and nation in the future.”
Prior to his appintment as U.S. attorney, DUnavant served as the elected District Attorney General for the 25th Judicial District of Tennessee from 2006 to 2017.
Dunavant’s resignation is effective Feb. 28.
Effective March 1, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Murphy will succeed Dunavant as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.
