US Attorney Mike Dunavant announces resignation

“I am proud of the consequential work we have accomplished in the Trump administration, including achieving justice for victims, consequences for criminals, support for law enforcement, resources for communities, protection of the U.S. Treasury, better public safety results for citizens, and respect for the rule of law,” said Dunavant. “I am also exceedingly proud to have worked alongside the brave and dedicated men and women of law enforcement as they have selflessly served and sacrificed to make our communities safer. As I step away from this esteemed post, I remain committed to being actively engaged in serving our state and nation in the future.”