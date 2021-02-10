Why this freezing rain event won’t be like the 94’ ice storm

It had been very warm with above average temperatures several days leading up to the event. On Wednesday, February 9, the temperature was 70 degrees at midnight. Then, a potent arctic front moved through the area and dropped the temperature into the 30s by late morning and then into the 20s that evening. It began as rain but changed to freezing rain as temperatures fell below freezing. It produced 1-2″ of ice when it was all over.