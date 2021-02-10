Why this freezing rain event won’t be like the 94’ ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potential ice storm is set to impact the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow morning but it won’t be a big or as bad as 1994. One of the biggest ice events in the Mid-South happened 27 years ago today and many stories are still told about it to this day.
It had been very warm with above average temperatures several days leading up to the event. On Wednesday, February 9, the temperature was 70 degrees at midnight. Then, a potent arctic front moved through the area and dropped the temperature into the 30s by late morning and then into the 20s that evening. It began as rain but changed to freezing rain as temperatures fell below freezing. It produced 1-2″ of ice when it was all over.
The system tonight and tomorrow will not have near as much moisture with it and therefore ice totals will be below an inch in most areas and it won’t be as widespread. While ice accumulation will be much lighter, it doesn’t take much to cause problems on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures won’t be as cold with this system as it was in 1994, but we will be watching those closely as well.
We’ll have updates each hour on WMC Action News 5. You can also check the WMC Weather App for alerts and the latest information. We’re watching the weather...we’ll keep you advised.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.