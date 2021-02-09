Winter storm brings that threat of ice to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of isolated showers, sleet, and freezing rain along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 30s to near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of isolated showers, sleet, and freezing rain, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 30s to mid & upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, sleet, and freezing rain, a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect for much of the Mid-South along and just south the I-40 corridor from 6 PM Wednesday to noon Thursday. Rain, sleet, and freezing rain will be likely early Thursday morning with precipitation turning to all rain by midday along with high temperatures only in the low, mid, and upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows falling into the mid teens. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the upper 20s and lows again in the mid teens.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow along with highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens to near 20.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.