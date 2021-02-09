Winter storm brings that threat of ice to the Mid-South

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect for much of the Mid-South along and just south the I-40 corridor from 6 PM Wednesday to noon Thursday. Rain, sleet, and freezing rain will be likely early Thursday morning with precipitation turning to all rain by midday along with high temperatures only in the low, mid, and upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 20s.