Best Life: World’s smallest heart pump gets even better

Dr. Mark Anderson was one of the first surgeons in the United States to implant a newly revised heart pump. It’s called the Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist. It’s designed to help patients whose own hearts are too weak to pump blood. Surgeons insert a catheter into a small incision in a patient’s chest and implant the pump into the left ventricle of the heart. The Impella 5.5 also has technology embedded in it that lets doctors use their phones or computer to measure the pressure within the heart.