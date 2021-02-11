Breezy and cold through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freezing rain has moved out for the most part. Expect some flurries here or there this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 20s to low 30s. It will feel like the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s with flurries early. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks frigid with more clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s Saturday to upper 20s on Sunday. Low temperatures could drop into the teens and 20s this both nights. A wintry mix may arrive late Sunday night ahead of the next system
NEXT WEEK: It will remain near or below freezing early next week with a possible wintry mix or snow early Monday morning into Monday night. Highs will only be in the the 20s to low 30s through Wednesday. Another round of rain or wintry mix is possible on Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
