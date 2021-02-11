Crews on standby in Tipton Co. ahead of ice storm

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington in Tipton County is ready for whatever happens. In the downtown area salt is all over the sidewalks in anticipation of ice. City officials are ready and shop owners are hoping for the best.
Covington resident Leigh Smith is ready.
“I’ve got my groceries. I’ve got my pet beds put together. I’ve got the heaters out for my cats. I’m hoping for the best but I’m preparing for the worst,” said Smith.
The city of Covington along with Tipton and Fayette Counties are on the ready.
“We have a lot of city roads we are responsible for also state and highways that Tennessee Department of Transportation in terms of salting and plowing,” said Covington Mayor Justin Hanson.
Covington has already put out a lot of salt on the sidewalks in front of businesses downtown.
Covington Public Works Director David Gray says the city started preparing for possible icy weather Tuesday.
“We have all our equipment filled with gas, diesel,” said Gray. “We’ve got our chainsaws ready for this event which we hope does not happen.”
Those chain saws will be used to cut trees off power lines if enough ice causes that problem. Gray says crews are on standby and will be monitoring conditions.
“We will probably start with our bridges overpasses and then we’ll monitor that with police for safety issues,” he said.
And Covington’s police chief Larry Lindsey says his team is also ready.
“We have our normal staffing plus we have officers on standby,” said Lindsey.
He says if things do get bad he hopes most people will stay home.
“The fewer people that are out, the fewer that are going to be hurt,” said Lindsey. “The emergency equipment can get to where they need to be and we can provide the needed services, if need be.”
But no one wants that need to happen as Smith points out.
“As you know in the mid-south, we don’t do well with ice,” said Smith.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.