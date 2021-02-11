Downed trees reported in parts of Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - With ice comes fallen trees, and reports are already coming in of downed branches and trees across Shelby County.
William Poole shared several pictures of a fallen tree in Nutbush. The tree is partially blocking the road at corner of Whittier and Addison. It took down powerlines as it fell, knocking out power for several blocks in the neighborhood.
Tonya Vandesteeg sent us a picture of a tree down and blocking part of Rhodes Avenue in east Memphis.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.