FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice Storm Warning until noon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The threat for freezing rain and sleet will continue through the early afternoon for parts of West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and north Mississippi.
The ICE STORM WARNING continues for much of the Mid-South.
The latest forecast data continues to show the majority of precipitation moving through this morning. Freezing rain and sleet will fall as far as Clarksdale, Mississippi through the morning hours. The metro area has already had a coating of ice on some elevated surfaces and ice accumulations of a tenth to a third of an inch will be possible in many areas. Some of the heaviest precipitation now expected to be along and south of the I-40 corridor this morning.
The bulk of precipitation will be during the morning hours. During the morning commute much of the Mid-South will be dealing with a wintry mix. Travel could be dangerous during the early morning especially with temperatures below freezing for most.
Thankfully by noon, most of the precipitation will be exiting but temperatures will remain below freezing which could still mean tricky travel even in the afternoon.
This amount of ice has the potential to create significant issues with travel especially on bridges and overpasses this morning. On a positive note, ice accumulation less than half an inch do not typically create significant power outages, but the potential cannot be completely ruled out. Have batteries and flashlights on hand. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm dry shelter.
It is best to remain indoors today especially since temperatures will remain below freezing for highs and the wind chill will make it feel even colder!
Please stay weather aware as we continue to monitor this situation and alert you to any changes.
