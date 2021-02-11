First Black woman appointed Chief Information Officer for Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis native has made history in the Bluff City. Sandra Perry has been appointed the new Chief Information Officer for Shelby County. She’s also the first Black woman to hold this position.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris made this announcement Thursday morning. Perry will be responsible for the Information Technology Services, which gives technology services for Shelby County government’s departments and elected officials. This includes infrastructure, applications, and communications platforms utilized by Shelby County residents.
Perry has been interim CIO since September and has been serving in Shelby County IT Services for over 21 years.
She’s also a Memphis native and proud graduate of Melrose High School in Orange Mound. Perry holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology-Computer Systems from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in Information Technology Management from Western Governors University.
