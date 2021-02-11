Several flights canceled at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several flights meant to depart from the Memphis International Airport have been canceled or delayed this morning.
Here’s a list of flight departures that have been canceled or rescheduled this morning.
- American Airlines, flight 4254 headed to Dallas - DFW. Rescheduled for 1:43 PM, originally set for 1:13 PM
- American Airlines, flight 3405 headed to Phoenix. Rescheduled for 3:08 PM, originally set for 2:38 PM
- Delta Air Lines, flight 4950 headed to Detroit. Canceled, originally set for 6:16 AM
- Delta Air Lines, flight 3639 headed to Minneapolis. Canceled, originally set for 7:20 AM
- Delta Air Lines, flight 2332 headed to Atlanta. Canceled, originally set for 7:40 AM
- Southwest Airlines, flight 1059 headed to Houston-Hobby. Canceled, originally set for 7:00 AM
- Southwest Airlines, flight 1645 headed to Atlanta. Canceled, originally set for 9:40 AM
The Memphis International Airport is constantly updating this list. Click here for live updates.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.