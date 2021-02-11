Several flights canceled at Memphis International Airport

Several flights canceled at Memphis International Airport
Memphis International Airport (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 11, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 6:31 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several flights meant to depart from the Memphis International Airport have been canceled or delayed this morning.

Here’s a list of flight departures that have been canceled or rescheduled this morning.

  • American Airlines, flight 4254 headed to Dallas - DFW. Rescheduled for 1:43 PM, originally set for 1:13 PM
  • American Airlines, flight 3405 headed to Phoenix. Rescheduled for 3:08 PM, originally set for 2:38 PM
  • Delta Air Lines, flight 4950 headed to Detroit. Canceled, originally set for 6:16 AM
  • Delta Air Lines, flight 3639 headed to Minneapolis. Canceled, originally set for 7:20 AM
  • Delta Air Lines, flight 2332 headed to Atlanta. Canceled, originally set for 7:40 AM
  • Southwest Airlines, flight 1059 headed to Houston-Hobby. Canceled, originally set for 7:00 AM
  • Southwest Airlines, flight 1645 headed to Atlanta. Canceled, originally set for 9:40 AM

The Memphis International Airport is constantly updating this list. Click here for live updates.

