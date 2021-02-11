2 Forrest City police officers injured in weather-related incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Forrest City police officers were injured overnight in a weather-related crash on Highway 1 bypass.
According to Chief Deon Lee with FC police, shortly after midnight, the officers responded to a winter weather-related accident on the bypass. They were standing near the wrecked vehicle and the overpass wall they saw a vehicle sliding across the roadway coming towards them.
The officers then jumped over the wall to avoid being crushed between the vehicle and the wall and fell nearly 30 feet.
Lee says one of the officers has a broken femur, fractured ribs and back and the other was released from the hospital with some soreness.
Forest City Fire Department shared the following message on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:
“Everyone, please join us in keeping our two brothers with Forrest City Police Department, that were injured in a winter weather-related incident last night, in your thoughts and prayers.”
