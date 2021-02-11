Friday vaccination appointments in Shelby County delayed due to icy weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department closed all of its locations and vaccination sites Friday, Feb. 12 because of wintry weather.
Vaccine sites at the Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church, Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center and CSFP Warehouse closed Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.
All appointments for the week of Feb. 12 are now rescheduled until the week of Feb. 19.
Emails will be sent to those who are affected, and no action is needed by anyone impacted.
The Shelby County Health Department will make decisions about vaccine operations on a day-to-day basis during the inclement weather.
