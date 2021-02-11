Ice storm impacting the Mid-South this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freezing rain is slowly accumulating on trees, powerlines and other surfaces. Roads could also become slick this morning as freezing rain continues through late morning. After 10 am, most of the area will be dry, but it will feel bitterly cold. High temperatures will only climb to the lower 30s and many areas will not make it above freezing, so most ice on the ground will not melt today. Wind chills will be in the 20s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s tonight, which means water on the roads could freeze and cause travel issues tomorrow morning. A few flurries will also be possible overnight, but most of the area will remain dry.