Ice storm impacting the Mid-South this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freezing rain is slowly accumulating on trees, powerlines and other surfaces. Roads could also become slick this morning as freezing rain continues through late morning. After 10 am, most of the area will be dry, but it will feel bitterly cold. High temperatures will only climb to the lower 30s and many areas will not make it above freezing, so most ice on the ground will not melt today. Wind chills will be in the 20s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s tonight, which means water on the roads could freeze and cause travel issues tomorrow morning. A few flurries will also be possible overnight, but most of the area will remain dry.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80% before 10 am. High: 33 degrees. Wind: North 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 33 degrees. Wind: North at 10 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be cold and mostly cloudy tomorrow. With a few peeks of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s, some of the ice will melt. However, some spots will hold onto ice through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 20s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry, but flurries will be possible on Saturday morning. It will be cloudy all weekend with high temperatures in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 20s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Snow will be likely on Monday with some areas north of I-40 seeing accumulations up to 2 inches. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Monday and lower 30s on Tuesday. Any snow will melt away on Wednesday as high temperatures break the lower 40s.
