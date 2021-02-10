ICE STORM WARNING for much of the Mid-South tonight including Memphis & Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, freezing rain, and sleet along with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
THURSDAY: Rain and freezing rain ending by midday then cloudy and cold with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs only in the mid 30s.
THURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries, high temperatures in the upper 20s, and lows again in the upper teens.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with snow showers along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teen. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 30 and lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
