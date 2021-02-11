LIST: Multiple bridges, roads icing over across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting reports of multiple bridges and roads icing over as temperatures drop in the area.
Here’s a list of roadways with icy conditions across the Mid-South.
- Jackson Avenue and I-240, Accident was reported in the area.
- MPD blocking A.W. Willis bridge that crosses into Mud Island due to icy conditions.
- Bridge at Jackson Avenue and Townes beginning to ice over. Police blocking road.
- I-69 from Highway 61 to Highway 301 is covered in ice in DeSoto County.
- Highway 61 and Lakeside covered in ice in DeSoto County.
- Ice reported on bridges southbound I-55 between MS 302 and Chruch Road.
We’re updating this story as we get new information. Check back for updates.
