MAS calls for adopters, fosters for animals in need of a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With temperatures dropping in the Mid-South this week, Memphis Animal Services is calling on more people to open their homes to foster an animal or even adoption.
“Right now we are in frantic mode because anytime the weather gets to the dangerous levels that are on their way here to the Mid-South, we know that pets that are normally housed outside are in really big risk,” said MAS Director Alexis Pugh.
During the winter months, MAS sees an influx in reports of dogs left outside in the cold which impacts their intake.
“When we have this kind of extreme weather, our calls for service skyrocket and we’re seeing it already which means our intake is going up,” said Pugh. “All of our dog kennels are full and we are really scrambling for space right now.”
Two promotions are in place to encourage anyone who may want to foster or adopt.
MAS says it hasn’t euthanized any animals due to capacity since March 12, 2020.
