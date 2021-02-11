Memphis Scholars charter schools installing new air-filtering system for coronavirus safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Scholars charter school campuses in North and South Memphis are installing air-filtering technology to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Although the school system will have social distancing and masking in place, the filtering system will be an added defense for students returning to in-person learning.
It’s called O2PrimeTM. The needlepoint bipolar ionization solution uses a facility’s existing ventilation system to fill the environment with millions of ions that attack airborne and surface contaminants, according to Memphis Scholars.
And even after the pandemic has made its rounds, the system will also filter particles like dust and pollen and kill off mold spores, bacteria and other viruses.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.