MPD: Man charged with killing innocent neighbor while shooting at someone else

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed an innocent neighbor while she was inside her apartment.
Police were called to Mississippi Bouvard near Danny Thomas on February 7. MPD found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her right leg.
She told officers a man named “Tut” shot her in the leg while she was involved in another fight with a woman. She said “Tut” fired shots at her while the other woman hit her with her fists, according to MPD.
Both suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Cliff Swift was eventually positively identified as “Tut”.
While police were still on the scene, they noticed bullet holes in the apartment window next door. When MPD checked the apartment, they saw Dajae Davis lying on the floor near the front door in a pool of blood. A paramedic from the Memphis Fire Department pronounced Davis dead on the scene.
Davis’s death was eventually ruled to be a homicide.
Three days later, Swift was taken into custody for warrants.
Swift told police that while he was fighting the victim that was shot in the leg, the victim’s boyfriend put him in a chokehold. He told police this made him angry, so he pulled out his gun and started shooting.
Swift also told police he was shooting near Davis’s apartment.
The police affidavit added that Davis was sitting on her couch in the living room when she was shot.
Swift was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with second-degree murder.
