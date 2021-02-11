‘Stay home’: Officials urge Mid-Southerners to avoid icy road conditions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas transportation officials have been working for the past couple of days to get bridges and roadways prepared for the incoming icy conditions.
But at the end of the day, elected officials are offering this sage advice.
“If you don’t have to get out at this time don’t get out. Stay home,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.
McClendon spent Wednesday morning meeting with public works officials and first responders to make sure they were ready for the incoming weather.
“Of course our emergency services fire, ambulances, police will definitely be out there, but our sanitation department is prepared to lay down some salt later tonight,” said McClendon. “The utility department is reaching out to other departments in case there are outages.”
Sandbags were made available at the city’s sanitation department.
And some West Memphis back roads and business parking lots were treated with salt ahead of the inclement weather.
“Snow and ice is a little bit difficult to prepare for,” said Chris Blaylock with Fidelity Bank. “We can’t close so we have to prepare for our employees to come in every day and customers being safe getting to and from the bank.”
State bridges and highways in Arkansas were pre-treated with a salt brine this week.
Arkansas State Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parker said crews added beet juice to the brine mixture to add a layer of protection to the roads.
“But again when you’re dealing with potentially a quarter and in some places a half-inch of ice, it is very difficult for anyone to drive in and certainly to work in,” said Parker. “We’re giving it our best shot and we’ll be out there 24-7 for the next 3 or 4 days and doing what we can.”
Arkansas is expecting inclement weather in the overnight hours, the biggest worry of course are the bridges and overpasses.
Although they have been treated officials are asking commuters in the morning to take extra precaution.
