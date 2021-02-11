Thousands without power as temperatures drop across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many across the Mid-South have lost power as ice plummets through the states.
In Memphis, more than 1,700 MLGW customers have lost power. Here’s a look at the outage map.
MLGW updates this map every 15 minutes. Click here for live updates.
In Arkansas, thousands have lost power across the Natural State. Mississippi County has reported the highest number of customers without power at 2,479.
Here’s a list of Arkansas power outages reported from Entergy.
- ASHLEY (A) 171
- BOONE (A) 1,621
- CALHOUN (A) 26
- COLUMBIA (A) 1
- CRAIGHEAD (A) 193
- CRITTENDEN (A) 120
- CROSS (A) 61
- GARLAND (A) 3
- HOT SPRING (A) 1,035
- INDEPENDENCE (A) 918
- JACKSON (A) 101
- JEFFERSON (A) 26
- LONOKE (A) 173
- MARION (A) 16
- MISSISSIPPI (A) 2,103
- MONROE (A) 25
- OUACHITA (A) 3
- PHILLIPS (A) 68
- POINSETT (A) 109
- PRAIRIE (A) 562
- PULASKI (A) 3
- SALINE (A) 4
- ST. FRANCIS (A) 18
- WHITE (A) 130
- WOODRUFF (A) 4
- YELL (A) 1
We’re updating this story as we get new information. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.