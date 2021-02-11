West Memphis COVID-19 vaccination clinic rescheduled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A coronavirus vaccination clinic originally scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled in West Memphis. The clinic has been pushed to Saturday, February 20.
Mayor Marco McClendon decided to cancel the clinic due to inclement weather.
“We do not want to bring our residents out in these icy conditions, we have crews working to keep our residents safe, and the roads as clear as possible,” said Mayor McClendon. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, and staff are the most important factor for us.”
All scheduled vaccination times will remain the same. The location will be at the Lehr Arena, 503 W. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301.
