Thousands of first, second dose vaccine appointments open up in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 appointments for both first and second doses are now available, The Shelby County Health Department announced Friday.
In a news release, the health department said vaccines will be given to people who are already in the current priority group.
Vaccinations will be administered during the week of Feb. 13 - 20, 2021 at the following locations:
First dose appointments:
Tuesday, February 16 - Friday, February 19, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: First (1st) Dose Appointments
Where: Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ApplingStation1
Wednesday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
What: First (1st) Dose Appointments Where: Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GermantownTN1
Thursday, February 18, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Appointments Rescheduled from Thursday, February 11th
Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road, SWTCC at 1234 Finley Road, Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue
There are no new appointments available at this site.
Friday, February 19, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Appointments Rescheduled from Friday, February 12th
Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road and SWTCC at 1234 Finley Road
There are no new appointments available at this site.
Second dose appointments:
Saturday, February 13, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
What: Second (2nd) Dose Appointments – Pfizer only
Where: Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Appling2
Those who received the first dose of Pfizer on or before January 27th, may schedule a second dose on February 13th. Do not schedule a second dose appointment this week if you received your first dose of Pfizer after January 27th.
Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/germantown-2
Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 and 17, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Second (2nd) Dose Appointments – Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/PipkinFeb2
Those who received the first dose of Moderna on or before January 22nd or their first dose of Pfizer on or before January 29th, may schedule a second dose on February 16th or 17th. Do not schedule a second dose appointment this week if your date of first dose of Moderna was after January 22nd or your first dose of Pfizer was after January 29th.
Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Germantown1-2
Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer only
Where: Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Appling-2
Those who received the first dose of Moderna on or before January 27th or their first dose of Pfizer on or before February 3rd may schedule a second dose on February 20th. Do not schedule a second dose appointment this week if your date of first dose of Moderna was after January 27th or your first dose of Pfizer was after February 3rd.
Senior appointments:
Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
What: Senior Saturday – first (1st) and second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road
Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SeniorSaturdayPipkin
Starting this week, you will be scheduled for a second dose appointment upon receiving the first dose.
Senior appointments are for people ages 70 and older only and they must be prepared to present an id.
No one under 70 will be vaccinated, the release stated.
Anyone without internet access may call the Health Department’s vaccination hotline number: 901-222-7468(SHOT) for assistance in setting an appointment.
For more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit here.
