Best Life: Five ways to re-energize online

Experts said don’t let up. First: resist the urge to stay in your pajamas all day. In one study, researchers found that dressing more formally for work led to higher levels of abstract, big-picture thinking. Also, if you can, schedule ten-minute breaks every hour. If you’re sitting for long periods of time, try standing up every 30 minutes. To protect your eyes from strain, try the 20-20-20 rule where every 20 minutes, you take 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet away.