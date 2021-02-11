Bitter cold grips the Mid-South and more winter weather to come next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries, a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow or sleet along with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the low to mid 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with snow and sleet along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 20s and lows near 20. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix, highs in the upper 30s, and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance rain, freezing rain, and sleet along with high temperature in the lower 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
