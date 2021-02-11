Bitter cold grips the Mid-South and more winter weather to come next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with snow and sleet along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 20s and lows near 20. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix, highs in the upper 30s, and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance rain, freezing rain, and sleet along with high temperature in the lower 30s.