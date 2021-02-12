Cloudy & cold through the weekend, snow arrives Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 6 am this morning due to freezing drizzle. Although most of the area will remain dry, there are slick spots on the roads with temperatures below freezing. High temperatures will climb to the mid 30s this afternoon, so some of the ice will melt. However, there will likely still be some icy patches through the weekend. It will also be mostly cloudy today and tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 20s this evening. There could be a few flurries in north Mississippi tonight into early tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 35 degrees. Wind: Northeast 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 10%. Low: 24 degrees. Wind: Northeast at 10 mph.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry, but flurries will be possible on Saturday morning. It will be cloudy all weekend with high temperatures in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 20s Sunday. Sleet will be possible after 7 pm on Sunday and that will likely change over to a snow/sleet mixture by Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: As a cold front moves into the area and meets up with bitterly cold air, snow will be likely on Monday. The heaviest snow will likely be in the afternoon and early evening. 4 or more inches of snow could accumulate in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. The rest of the Mid-South could see 1 to 2 inches, including here in Memphis. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday, so the snow will stick around for a few days. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s Wednesday and then drop to the lower 30s Thursday. Another weather system could bring sleet Wednesday night into Thursday.
