Cloudy & cold through the weekend, snow arrives Monday

NEXT WEEK: As a cold front moves into the area and meets up with bitterly cold air, snow will be likely on Monday. The heaviest snow will likely be in the afternoon and early evening. 4 or more inches of snow could accumulate in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. The rest of the Mid-South could see 1 to 2 inches, including here in Memphis. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday, so the snow will stick around for a few days. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s Wednesday and then drop to the lower 30s Thursday. Another weather system could bring sleet Wednesday night into Thursday.