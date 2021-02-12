Events announced, tickets on sale now for Elvis Week 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland is preparing for thousands to gather this year for Elvis Week 2021.
The annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy is set for August 11 through August 17.
New this year is the Down in the Jungle Room Experience, which allows a small group of fans to step into the Jungle Room with some of the musicians who were there for Elvis’ 1976 recording sessions.
The cornerstone event for the week will be the Candlelight Vigil on August 15 at Graceland’s front gate.
Tickets for all Elvis Week events are now on sale. Go to elvisweek.com for more information.
