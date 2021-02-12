Frustration grows as inclement weather cancels vaccine appoinments in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inclement weather canceled two days of vaccinations this week.
All appointments on Thursday and Friday day have been rescheduled, but anxiety grew as some would have to wait at least a week at their chance at getting the first or second dose of the vaccine.
For the last week, WMC has heard from viewers frustrated about the lack of appointments for those coming up on their second dose.
When appointments opened up earlier this week for second dose vaccinations on Friday, 700 spots were taken in minutes.
Those who got one of those appointments will have to wait one more week to get the shot.
“I would prefer to cook by the recipe,” Baptist Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said. “I would prefer to go three or four weeks depending on your vaccine, but I think most people would agree we are not putting people in danger if they have to wait a bit longer.”
Public health officials and the CDC said six weeks is an acceptable time frame to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Shelby County Health Department is getting some criticism online as roads seem passable, but public vaccination sites sat empty Friday.
On its Facebook page, one resident said “the roads are great, I’ve driven around all day. This makes zero sense.” Another said the postponement “pushes second doses even further out.”
But the Shelby County Health Department opened up new first and second dose appointments Friday afternoon.
Thousands between Saturday, February 13 and February 20.
Dr. Threlkeld said the postponement of vaccines shouldn’t be a major concern but is looking on the bright side of the effects of the inclement weather.
“It very well may strangely have the effect of keeping people from going out and having inappropriate gatherings,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “That may be a lot more important than the brief delay in the vaccine.”
