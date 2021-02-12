Long, cold wait for MLGW customers who lost power in Ice Strom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-Southerners are certainly no strangers to ice storms or power outages.
But when it’s only 27 degrees outside and the wind chill is just 18, that’s dangerous weather for those who don’t have electricity.
In Midtown Memphis, Peter Miller has power problems.
“You can look up and you can see where it splintered off that giant tree,” he said pointing to the top of a tall tree in his backyard and then pointing to a huge sleet-covered limb tangled in wires on the ground.
“That’s my daughter’s room,” he told WMC Action News 5, “that’s where it hit first. Then it landed on the lines and they pulled the meter away from the house. MLGW needs to come take care of the powerline and I can take care of everything else and get the tree chopped up and everything.”
“Ever since the limb fell,” said Peter’s wife, Dyllan, “the power’s just kind of been flickering and everything. It’s like flickering and there was a burning smell earlier. We’re still waiting on MLGW. I called them at 8:30 and again at 12:30. I’m sure they’ve been super swamped today.”
MLGW crews worked into the night, braving the cold temps and darkness, to fix damaged utility poles and downed lines.
Ice Storm ’21 knocked out power to more than 10,000 MLGW customers. By midday Thursday, February 11, a utility spokesperson said the number was down to just under 5,000.
At the Miller house, Peter, Dyllan and daughters Rory Jean and Andy huddled up in a home that seemed haunted.
“Yeah, the tv’s been flickering on and off,” Peter said, “and the furnace keeps firing up and then cutting off. I mean, we have power. Sometimes the lights will dim. Sometimes they won’t.”
“We just unplugged everything we could,” Dyllan said, “We’re just going to try and be as safe as possible.” But until the live wires in the backyard are addressed and their meter’s repaired, the Millers worry...and wait.
“No one’s been out to look at anything at all today,” said Peter, “So we’re hoping tomorrow morning they can get it taken care of because this isn’t very fun.”
Late Thursday night, MLGW showed up at the Millers to cut the power.
It’s now up to the Millers to get the damaged meter fixed.
MLGW told WMC Action News 5 that 95% of the restoration should be done by Friday at midnight.
