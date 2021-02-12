Memphis crews working to clear trees from streets following Ice Storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city crews are dealing with ice on trees and not so much on the roadways.
“Kind of crazy,” said Jeremy Carson.
Carson saw a crazy sight when he arrived at work in the Edge district at Marshall and Monroe. Banners over the road that have been there for years were now hanging low, weighed down by ice, he said.
“When we came in I had to drive around it when I came to work. I had to drive all the way around it. Crazy crazy scene to see,” he said.
One section part of the banner was ripped down.
Carson said a bus came through and snagged the low hanging banner. Now the road is blocked off with yellow tape.
You can get a good idea of just how heavy ice can be by looking at one of the poles it attached to.
It leaned just from the weight.
The roadways are in pretty good shape.
Robert Knecht, Memphis City Public works director said crews are working hard.
“Most of our work started days in advance. We began by doing our anti-icing salt brine which is really a critical step and we want to use it as much as we can,” he said.
The city concentrated on bridges and overpasses. Crews are working 12-hour shifts monitoring the roads and putting more treatment down when necessary.
The city has 7,000 tons of salt and 8,000 tons of sand.
Ice is still a danger but not so much on roads. Instead, it’s on the trees weighing branches down so much that many of them break off.
A house at Hollywood and Yale had large branches on the roof and a car.
The large limbs now hang lower over roadways weighed down by ice and some of them very large hanging across an entire lane.
City crews are traveling around the city to remove any limbs or branches blocking the roads.
