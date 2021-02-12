More frigid temperatures and snow is in the forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy and dry this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind will be northeast at 10-15 mph which will keep wind chill readings in the teens and low 20s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low 20s. Some light freezing rain or sleet is possible in north Mississippi before sunrise.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks frigid with more clouds. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s Saturday to the upper 20s on Sunday. There could be a light wintry mix late morning Sunday into early Sunday afternoon. Sleet, freezing rain and snow will become more widespread by late Sunday night. Travel could become hazardous. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s both nights.
MONDAY SNOW: It will remain below freezing with snow most of the day into the evening. Snow totals will from 1-2 inches in northeast MS to 4 or more inches in eastern Arkansas. Amounts could be higher than this and we will update them through the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will only be in the the 20s to low 30s through Wednesday. Another round of rain or wintry mix is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.
