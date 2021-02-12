MPD: Man arrested after Memphis police officer hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he hit an officer with his car door.
Officers responded to an overdose call on January 6. Police tried to get identification from Kevin Jones after realizing he had active warrants. When MPD tried to pull him out of the vehicle, he resisted, according to police.
According to the police affidavit., Jones put the vehicle in reverse and hit the accelerator, which caused the suspect’s driver door to knock an officer/victim to the ground. This incident caused the officer to have abrasions and a dislocated shoulder, police said.
The affidavit also said Jones struck an unoccupied police vehicle with the back of his car. After that, a police pursuit pursued. Police tried to put Jones in custody but he drove away from the scene.
Eventually, Jones was identified during a six-person photo lineup.
Jones has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting official detention, intentionally evading arrest, reckless driving, aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
