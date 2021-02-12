Orpheum Theater hosts Spring camp for youth who stutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Social interactions can be tough for children who stutter but the Orpheum Theater is teaching those kids that they aren’t alone, and they can achieve great things.
70 million people worldwide stutter, according to the Stuttering Association for the Young.
Many have overcome it and gone on to do great things, from The King of Rock and Roll to the 46th President of the United States.
“We know that representation matters,” said Jennifer McGrath, Orpheum Theater’s Vice President of Education.
“It’s a place for young people who stutter to come together with other young people who stutter and realize that they are not alone,” said McGrath.
Adults who stutter will also help facilitate Camp Say Across the USA in Memphis.
The two-day camp will kick off March 27th. It will be all virtual, and kids will get to learn about one another, play games and activities. It all ends with a special presentation.
“We do an optional share where all of the creative pieces that the students have created throughout the past two days of camp, there’s an opportunity for anyone who wishes to share it with the whole group,” she said.
Camp leaders make sure they are able to freely and comfortably express themselves.
“Every young person at Camp Say is given as much time as they need to speak,” said McGarth.
They often leave feeling like they’ve found a community.
She told WMC, “You can see kids sitting a little bit taller, feeling a bit more relaxed or feeling like they’ve got a whole circle of friends.”
