Snow storm expected in the Mid-South on Monday

HOW MUCH SNOW? The entire Mid-South will see sleet and snow, but the highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40. Areas in north Mississippi could receive 1 to 2″ of snow, while Memphis is looking at 2-4″. This map gives a general idea of totals, so please note that some heavier bands of snow could result in up to 6″ of snow anywhere in the area.