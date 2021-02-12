Snow storm expected in the Mid-South on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sleet and snow will arrive on Sunday and will continue through Monday night. At this point, all of the area is expected to see some accumulation.
In a classic snow set-up for the Mid-South, cold air will be in place for several days when a low pressure system pushes moisture into the area.
WHAT TIME? Sleet will first move in on Sunday, especially in the evening. With temperatures dropping below freezing on Sunday night, some of the sleet will stick to the ground. There will be a wintry mix of sleet and snow on Monday morning and afternoon, but heavy snow is expected in the evening. Snow could last through midnight.
HOW MUCH SNOW? The entire Mid-South will see sleet and snow, but the highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40. Areas in north Mississippi could receive 1 to 2″ of snow, while Memphis is looking at 2-4″. This map gives a general idea of totals, so please note that some heavier bands of snow could result in up to 6″ of snow anywhere in the area.
WILL IT STICK? Yes and it could stay on the ground for several days. Temperatures will be below freezing on Tuesday and barely above freezing on Wednesday. We are also looking at the potential for a wintry mix on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.