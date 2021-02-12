Snow on the way: Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day as the Mid-South is in the path of a major winter storm. The storm system will enter the Mid-South Sunday evening and continue through Monday.
A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effect for the ENTIRE WMC Action News 5 coverage area at 6 p.m. Sunday and remain through Monday evening.
Cold temperatures will already be in place ahead of the system which will contribute to the potential for heavy mixed precipitation and significant snowfall across East Arkansas, much of North Mississippi and West Tennessee including Memphis and the Mid-South.
Temperatures will also remain below freezing Sunday through Wednesday so any ice or snow that does fall and accumulate will remain in place well into next week.
IMPACTS
- Significant accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain will cause travel problems
- Very cold temperatures and wind chills could cause hypothermia
- Power outages could occur in areas of significant ice accumulation
Take some time now to prepare for this winter storm ahead of its arrival.
