5 Star Stories honors Black history: Clayborn Temple -- Tuesday at 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re celebrating Black History Month with 5 Star Stories about the people and places that make us proud to call the Mid-South home.
Tuesday at 10 we visit the Clayborn Temple.
More than a church, it served as a haven of hope for Memphis sanitation workers during the late 1960s. Today Clayborn Temple serves as a safe space for ideas advancing social justice.
“My biggest hope for this week is that the descendants of the sanitation workers think that we’re doing a good job, extending the legacy of their ancestors,” said Anasa Troutman, Clayborn Temple executive director.
The past and future of Clayborn Temple and it’s role in Black history -- Kontji Anthony has this 5 Star Story Tuesday night on WMC Action News 5 at 10.
