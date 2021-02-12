Tickets on sale now for Mempho Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attention music lovers! Tickets are now on sale for the fourth annual Mempho Music Festival.
The festival will be October 1 through October 3, 2021, at the Radians Amiphteater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
Although this year’s line-up has not been announced, performances from the previous years include Beck, Brandi Carlile, Phoenix, Post Malone, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.
Mempho Music Fest said tickets are currently available at their lowest price.
